Ex-RTO among 3 held for fraudulent registrations

The Sangareddy (Rural) Police arrested four persons including a former Road Transport Officer for alleged involvement in registration of old vehicles with Sangareddy address.

According to Sub-Inspector S. Shivalingam, a four-member gang led by V. Shankar, a retired RTO hatched a plan to register Bharat Standard-III vehicles at Sangareddy which were banned for moving in Hyderabad.

They have so far registered 421 vehicles with addresses in Sangareddy and other surrounding areas. They had changed the addresses on Aadhaar cards and provided wrong addresses for registration.

Police are suspecting role of some other officers and registration agents as well. The arrested were identified as Shankar, Habebuddin, Kiran and Imran.

