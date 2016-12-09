Escaped prisoner brought back to Warangal

: Prisoner Rajesh Yadav, who had escaped from the Warangal Centre Prison, was arrested by the police in Bihar and brought back to the prison on Friday.

City Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu told newsmen that Rajesh Yadav had escaped with another prisoner Sainik Singh on November 11 after which Sainik Singh was caught immediately by the police in Vishakapatnam.

A special police team launched a manhunt for Yadav and arrested him while staying with his relatives at Sahubigu area in Bihar.

Yadav first went to Secunderabad and stayed there for three days before fleeing to Bihar.

The Goshi Police Station personnel in Bihar helped the Warangal police in arresting him and bringing him back to the prison here. The police successfully nabbed him after facing the local goons.

The Police Commissioner lauded the efforts of the team led by CCS Inspector Narender, ACP Eswar Rao and other police personnel.