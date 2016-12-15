Education Department gearing up for SSC exams

The School Education Department is gearing up to achieve impressive results in the forthcoming SSC public examinations with a focus on the State-run schools in Bhadrachalam Agency of the newly created district.

A challenging task awaits the department to realise its goal in the absence of a regular District Education Officer for Bhadrachalam Agency and Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) in a majority of the mandals.

The key posts are being held by in-charge officials on “orders to serve” basis.

With as many as 14,027 students in government, Zilla Parishad, and private schools in the district set to appear for the SSC examinations slated for March, 2017, the department has set into motion an action plan to achieve better results in the upcoming crucial examination.

The erstwhile Khammam district recorded a pass percentage of 85.63 in the previous academic year.

The authorities have initiated remedial classes and subject-wise practice tests in the State-run schools in the new district, carved out of Khammam district, to achieve better results in terms of pass percentage. It has also proposed to provide mini-snacks to the students attending special classes after school hours in collaboration with donors, sources said.

Mini-snacks are being provided to the students of Zilla Parishad School in Palvancha with the support of a private engineering college to boost the energy levels of students, said Hayagreeva Charya, in-charge DEO, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Efforts are on to seek the support of donors to provide the same to students of several other schools, he said, adding that a district-level meeting would be conducted in the first week of January next year to elicit the support of all stakeholders for achieving cent percent results in the forthcoming exams.