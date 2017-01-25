Dy. Tahsildar suspended

District Collector N. Satyanarayana on Wednesday placed Yellareddy Deputy Tahsildar S. Venkatesham under suspension on the charge of beating a village revenue assistant Saibaba of Timmareddy when he was on duty on January 14.

Basing on the report by Revenue Divisional Officer Devender Reddy and prima facie evidence the Collector took the decision. He also asked the authorities to issue charge memo to Tahsildar Nagalakshmi finding fault with her for negligence in handling the issue.

The VRAs staged protests demanding the suspension of Venkatesham for his rude behaviour towards them. The Collector told The Hindu that there were complaints against the accused officer for his unruly behaviour earlier also. However, orders were issued for a comprehensive inquiry, he said.