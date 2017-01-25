Telangana

Dy. Tahsildar suspended

more-in

District Collector N. Satyanarayana on Wednesday placed Yellareddy Deputy Tahsildar S. Venkatesham under suspension on the charge of beating a village revenue assistant Saibaba of Timmareddy when he was on duty on January 14.

Basing on the report by Revenue Divisional Officer Devender Reddy and prima facie evidence the Collector took the decision. He also asked the authorities to issue charge memo to Tahsildar Nagalakshmi finding fault with her for negligence in handling the issue.

The VRAs staged protests demanding the suspension of Venkatesham for his rude behaviour towards them. The Collector told The Hindu that there were complaints against the accused officer for his unruly behaviour earlier also. However, orders were issued for a comprehensive inquiry, he said.

Post a Comment
More In Telangana
public officials
government
crime
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2017 10:57:25 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Dy.-Tahsildar-suspended/article17093373.ece

© The Hindu