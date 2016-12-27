Dumper operator killed in accident in SCCL

more-in

A dumper operator was killed when the vehicle-laden with coal collided with another dumper on the premises of Prakasam Khani Opencast Project-II of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Manuguru in the early hours of Monday.

The freak mishap took place at around 4.15 a.m. when Konda Reddy, 53, a dumper operator, lost control of the vehicle carrying coal and hit another dumper at the opencast mine site, the police said. Konda Reddy died on the spot under the impact of the collision.

The deceased hails from P.V. Colony in the coal town.

Senior officials of the SCCL Manuguru area visited the accident site and inquired about the incident.

- Special Correspondent