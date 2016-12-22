Diwakar Reddy creates flutter in TS Assembly lobbies

more-in

Anantapur MP of Telugu Desam J.C. Diwakar Reddy created a flutter in the lobbies of Telangana Assembly, making caustic remarks before leaders of various parties whom he confronted on Wednesday.

In a face-to-face with Finance Minister Etala Rajender, Mr. Reddy said “these people” (the ruling TRS leaders) did injustice to Anantapur and Kurnool (two districts of Rayalaseema whose merger with Telangana was in the air prior to bifurcation of the State).

Mr. Reddy said it was the bifurcation on one hand and Reddy community on the other which “destroyed” Anantapur and Kurnool. “I had asked K. Chandrasekhar Rao (then TRS president) to take steps for merger of the two districts with Telangana.” At this, Mr. Rajender replied that he believed it would happen. Continuing his disparaging remarks, Mr. Reddy said the districts faced a severe shortage of water. At least if Mr. Rao was the Chief Minister of an enlarged Telangana including Anantapur and Kurnool, people of the latter districts would have been assured of some food and water. “You are indeed getting water from Srisailam reservoir,” Mr. Rajender quipped. “How is it possible unless Chief Ministers of the two States agree on water sharing,” Mr. Reddy bemoaned.

Walking into the chambers of Leader of Opposition K. Jana Reddy where TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was also present, the TDP leader narrated the neglect of Anantapur and Kurnool by both Telangana and AP. He sought to know what action the Congress took when half-a-dozen of its MLAs defected to the TRS. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government resorted to suspension of Congress MLAs when they raised their voice. Mr. Diwakar Reddy asked if it helped the Congress anyway if its MLAs were present in the House.

Mr. Diwakar Reddy also met TDP MLA A. Revanth Reddy when the former walked out of Mr. Jana Reddy’s chambers. Mr. Diwakar Reddy to Mr. Revanth Reddy : " Not one leader is preventing the members of Reddy community from going to TRS". Pointing to Mr. Jana Reddy who was following behind them, Mr. Revanth Reddy said not even the "big" Reddys could do anything in the matter.

The TDP leader spurned the offer of tea in Mr. Jana Reddy’s chambers saying he will not drink ‘Telangana tea’.