Demonetisation effect: Marriages on the rocks

The scarcity of cash in banks and the limit of Rs. 2.5 lakh withdrawal for marriages has become a cause for concern for parents.

After the announcement of demonetisation of high value currency notes and the Reserve Bank of India giving a go-ahead for higher limit of withdrawal for marriages, the parents, whose children are due to tie the knot, rushed to banks to withdraw the same. However, they were in for a rude shock.

Bankers have bluntly refused to give them the required cash stating that they have not received the necessary orders from the RBI.

Banks are harassing account holders to give proof of wedding, copies of receipts of advances made to function halls and caterers, etc. They were also asked to provide details of persons to whom the amount is to be paid, together with a declaration from such persons that they do not have any bank account.

A municipal employee, who was to get his daughter married on December 8, is worried with the attitude of bankers who have been denying him cash of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on the pretext that he was not following RBI guidelines. “It is horrible that the banks are refusing to give me my hard-earned money for my daughter’s wedding. I am unable to pay my debts as well,” he said.

M. Prathap Reddy, a headmaster of a government school, said his daughter was scheduled to get married on December 22 and he has not been able to buy anything due to the cash crunch. “I am struggling to get evidences of advance payments made to various persons. If I spend the entire time at banks trying to get the required cash, when will I distribute the wedding cards and make other purchases?” he lamented.

On the other hand, bankers say that they have several restrictions on the cash withdrawal. “We are providing only Rs. 10,000 to the account holders, including employees, against the limit of Rs. 24,000 per week as there is no cash in the banks,” a banker said.