Demonetisation decision not sudden: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president and Telangana legislator K. Laxman assured that the decision to demonetise high value currency notes of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “not sudden.”

Addressing a symposium on ‘demonetisation: towards a corruption-free and cashless society’ organised by the Telangana Yuvajana Sanghaala Samakhya here on Monday, Mr. Laxman said a lot many preparations preceded the move, which were either ridiculed or ignored by the Opposition parties.

Soon after coming to power riding on the promise to eradicate black money, Mr. Modi had constituted a special investigation team for exploring ways to bring out black money in the country. His frequent tours abroad were meant to enter into information exchange agreements with the respective governments so that laws in the country may be amended against holding black money, he said.

A total of 25 crore bank accounts were opened by way of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna for financial inclusion, owing to which transparency was improved. Middlemen were eliminated with the direct benefit transfer to the poor. Though black money hoarders were given a chance to declare it through voluntary disclosure, many had not taken it seriously. Combination of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and mobile banking was the way to root out corruption, Mr. Laxman said.

The demonetisation move had disabled the export of terrorism by Pakistan by stopping the circulation of fake currency notes. Normalcy had returned to Kashmir valley where students were busy writing examinations.

He called upon the youth and the BJP cadres to support the Prime Minister’s initiative for corruption-free governance by spreading awareness about cashless transactions.