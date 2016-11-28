Demonetisation aggravated agrarian crisis, says Uttam Kumar

more-in

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar said that demonetisation of high-value currency has aggravated the agrarian crisis and demanded that the State government take immediate steps to ensure that farmers do not lose the ongoing Rabi season.

Mr. Reddy, who visited Achampet in Nagarkurnool district to address ‘Rythu Garjana’ rally on Sunday, said farmers were already in crisis due to non-clearance of their crop loan waiver dues by the State government. They lost four consecutive crops due to drought situation. In view of good rainfall, farmers were expecting a good Rabi season. However, their hopes were lost when the BJP government at the Centre announced demonetisation without realising that the process would overlap Kharif harvest and Rabi sowing season hitting lakhs of farmers. He asked the State government to extend immediate assistance to farmers to ensure that they do not fall short of funds to carry out sowing operations.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the Telangana State Level Bankers Committee, in its recent meeting, has admitted that a very small percentage of proposed Rs. 11,300 crore was disbursed to farmers towards Rabi loans. Further, with the State government not clearing the dues under promised Rs. 1 lakh crop loan waiver scheme has completely denied farmers an opportunity to avail fresh loans.

TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MP Nandi Yellaiah, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir, MLAs D.K. Aruna, A. Sampath Kumar and Ch. Vamshichand Reddy, ex-Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy, MLCs Magam Ranga Reddy and Damodhar Reddy, Mahabubnagar DCC president Obaidullah Kotwal and other senior leaders were present.