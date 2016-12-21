Demand for House panel on Mission Bhagiratha rejected

more-in

The Opposition Congress has demanded that the State Government constitute a House Committee to go through the files related to contracts awarded under the Mission Bhagiratha project even as the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti has rejected the demand claiming that several safeguards had been incorporated in the project that was designed with long term interests of the State in view.

The debate on Mission Bhagiratha which came up under short discussion in the Legislative Assembly witnessed the ruling TRS and the Opposition Congress trading charges of corruption against one another.

During the more than four-hour debate, the Congress charged the Government with favouring a section of contractors from Andhra Pradesh and the TRS rebutting the charge citing the “large scale corruption” witnessed during the 10-year Congress rule in every deal.

Congress member Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who initiated the debate, claimed that doubts were being expressed on the veracity of the ruling party’s claims going by the marginal difference in the bids received from contractors. Quoting extensively from the documents, which he said he had obtained under the RTI, he charged that there were glaring lapses in the contracts awarded in Khammam district alone.

“The low differences in the bid amounts quoted by contractors gives rise to suspicion that there is an understanding in the tendering process,” he said.

The Government should review the scale of finances attached to the project as the project in the present estimates would become a burden on the State ex-chequer in the long run.

“The coming Congress Government will have to bear the burden in the future,” he said.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao, in a spirited defence, claimed that the contracts were transparent and the Government had done away with the concept of payment of mobilisation advance which was the order of the day during the previous Congress regime. “The Government had, in fact, made it mandatory for the contractors to ensure the operation and maintenance of the projects for 10 years,” he said.

The Government had accorded administrative sanction for Rs. 37,813.71 crore for intake arrangements, transmission systems and intra village system.

In addition, sanction for another Rs. 5,978.12 crore for balance intra village works was under process. Financial closure was achieved with 18 commercial banks, Nabard and HUDCO for 24 segments costing Rs. 32,184 crore with a loan amount of Rs. 25,524 crore and state margin of Rs. 6,660.34 crore.

Negotiations with banks were in advanced stages for financial tie-up worth Rs. 5,366 crore.