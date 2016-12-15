Datta Jayanti held with devotion

Datta Jayanti was held at Bardipur village in Jarasangam mandal on Tuesday, with a large number of devotees taking part in the programme.

The devotees believe this was most auspicious day to perform pooja at Datta Peetham. Homas were performed by devotees with dozens of couples, along with their families, offering prayers to Lord Agni chanting Datta stotrams.

A procession carrying the photo of Avadhutha on a decorated elephant was also taken out. Special prayers were offered at the Datta temple in the Ashram as well.