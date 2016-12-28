Dacoits strike at broad daylight; 42 kg gold robbed

In a sensational act, dacoits made off with 42 kgs of gold at gunpoint from Muthoot Finance's branch at Ramachandrapuram of Sanga Reddy district on Hyderabad outskirts in daylight on Wednesday claiming to be CBI and RBI officials. Value of the looted ornaments is said to be Rs. 12 crore.



The dacoits came in a red Scorpio vehicle around 9.30 a.m. They walked into the office identifying themselves as officials from CBI and RBI. Later they whipped out short firearms. Threatening employees not to move, the gang collected five kilos of gold jewellery from the safe and sped away.



Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Sandilya rushed to the spot later told The Hindu that a similar dacoity had taken place in the same branch and the case had not been detected so far. He said staff told the police that 42 kgs gold was lost in the dacoity.

Sniffer dogs and CLUES teams were pressed into service. Police of Cyberabad and Sanga Reddy district began vehicle checking on all roads connected to RC Puram following the dacoity.