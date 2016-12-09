DLSA vows to help Yerdanur Tanda residents

more-in

Responding to a report in these columns recently on Yerdanur Tanda, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary M. Kanaka Durga visited Yerdanur Tanda on Wednesday and examined the ‘animal body waste’ that was allegedly being dumped by a company in an open area.

The bad odour was so unbearable that she was forced to cover her nose with a cloth. She walked for more than 2 km in the surrounding areas and examined how the animal body parts were stored in huge pits.

The liquid which oozed from the body parts had spread to the ground and clearly visible. Justice Kanaka Durga also interacted with the villagers, who complained about the activity. They said they have been suffering for the past two decades, but no action was taken despite repeated appeals to the authorities.

They also lodged a written complaint with the DLSA in this regard. She promised them of looking into the issue and instructed the departments concerned to take action.