It is a cricket tournament with a difference. In terms of magnitude- a record-breaking 1,683 teams take part in across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the third week of this month - and also with regard to competition and passion. Features which also helped the Eenadu Champions Cricket Cup (T-20) for juniors and seniors an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

And, so when the 10th edition gets under way at different venues, India’s cricketing great V.V.S. Laxman was spot on at the formal launch of the event on Tuesday when he felt that the Hyderabad and the Andhra Cricket Associations can keep a watch on the raw talent and groom it for long-term benefits. “This is an amazing tournament. Look at the number of players, importantly, coming across from the interiors of the two States and showcasing their raw skills at district, regional and State-levels. And, this feature makes the Cup so special for it gives these youngsters a platform to make a statement,” Laxman commented. Interestingly, he was the chief guest when the first edition was launched in 2006 with just 300 teams taking part. “I sincerely appreciate the corporate responsibility of Eenadu, which is known for its reach and impact in terms of dissemination of news, towards sports,” Laxman felt. “I always believe that the love for the game never dies. This edition like all previous ones too will present a huge opportunity for the players to make an impact and dream big given the patronage they are getting from so many sponsors too,” he said. Mr. D.N. Prasad, Senior Associate Editor of Eenadu, reminded that the concept of this Cup evolved after successfully conducting a chess tournament across the State featuring about 12,000 players in 2001. “And to have such a great player like Laxman is an honour not just for us but for all the players too. I am sure his presence will inspire the budding cricketers to take their game to next level,” he commented. Mr K.C. Reddy, CEO Jio Digital (Telangana), assured that they would love to have a long-term partnership with this Cup in view of it’s huge success.