Contractors to be held responsible for maintenance of new LI schemes

more-in

The contractors who would execute the new lift irrigation schemes across Telangana would be given the responsibility of maintaining their head works (pump houses) for the first five years and the clause would be included in the contract agreements.

This was informed by Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao during the Question Hour in the Assembly. Responding to a question raised by Jalagam Venkat Rao and supplementaries raised by several other members, the Minister said the works pertaining to repairs on 96 lift irrigation schemes would be sanctioned within 10 days with an estimated cost of Rs. 50.56 crore.

He said an additional 70,893 acres would also be brought under the 96 schemes for which the cost of repairs would be less than Rs. 10,000 per acre.

Mr. Harish Rao said out of 104 lift irrigation schemes in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, only nine were in running condition when the TRS came to power and repairs were taken on 60 of them at a cost of Rs. 6.23 crore. Irrigation facility to about 5,000 acres was restored after 39 schemes were revived and works on the remaining 21 were in progress, he said. Further, he said that 48 schemes were functioning now with an ayacut of 7,244 acres, another 22 with 8,126 acres ayacut were partially functioning and 34 with an ayacut of 3.291 acres were not functioning. Another five new schemes with 6,060 acres ayacut were under construction. Besides, nine lift irrigation schemes with 9,312 acres in the district have dedicated power lines.

The Minister also said that power bills of all lift irrgation schemes were being borne by the State government and it was being planned to train the water users’ associations of lift irrigation schemes by the WUAs which were maintaining the schemes successfully.

PRC arrears

Intervening in a question raised by BJP members on the payment of 10th Pay Commission fitment arrears to employees, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said Rs. 3,450 crore would be cleared at the earliest by crediting it to gratuity or in bonds as discussed with the employees’ bodies already. He also said that salary of Legislature employees would also be hiked by making a provision for it in the next budget.