Cong. demo against demonetisation on Dec.6

more-in

Congress MP Nandi Yellaiah has said the party will organise protest demonstrations at all district collectorates in the State resenting the demonetisation decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The demonetisation badly affected the lives of the poor and middle classes. The life came to a standstill in rural areas, while farmers, agricultural labour and petty vendors were badly hit.

The BJP did not bring any new welfare programme but only proved costly to the people in the country. Mr. Modi, who promised to bring back black money from foreign banks and give Rs. 15 lakh to each citizen, failed to deliver, he said. Instead of tackling the money hoarders, he punished people of the country terribly.

The Congress party has decided to protest the demonetisation move and mobilise people against the dictatorial attitude of the Prime Minister, he said. “Mr. Modi avoided Parliament and did not answer queries of the Opposition members. If his decision was sound, he should have faced the Opposition and clarified the doubts,” Mr. Yellaiah said.

The BJP Government at Centre was taking unilateral decisions, he opined and added that it was not taking the Opposition into confidence. “As a result of anti-people policies, the common man was burdened. The citizens saw the true colours of Mr. Modi as they know what he spoke before and after elections,” he observed. People now desire that Congress party comes to power both in the State and at the Centre.

Going by the aspirations and sentiments of people, the Congress party had taken up the campaign against demonetisation on a large scale across the country. On January 6 the party would organise protest demonstrations in Telangana as well.

District Congress Committee president N. Rajender Reddy, senior leader Katla Srinivas, E. Swarna, Rajanala Srihari, E.V. Srinivas and others were present.