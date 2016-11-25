Complaint boxes in government hospitals soon, says Collector

In order to improve the standard of healthcare and also ensure proper treatment of patients visiting government hospitals, Jagtial Collector A. Sharath said they would install complaint boxes in all the State-run hospitals, including primary health centres (PHC), soon. He urged the patients to lodge complaints for proper functioning of government hospitals.

The Collector made a surprise inspection of the Government Area Hospital in Jagtial town on Thursday, and interacted with patients. Appealing the patients and general public to lodge their complaints and suggestions for better functioning of hospitals, he said he would carry the keys of the complaint boxes and would open them during his surprise inspections.

Calling upon government doctors to win the confidence of the rural poor by providing quality medical care, Mr. Sharath said the doctors should take all measures to ensure that the patients do not approach unqualified registered medical practitioners (RMP) for treatment.

He also suggested them to prescribe generic medicines, which were made available at the hospital. The officials were instructed to erect signboards in Telugu to guide patients to doctors in different rooms.

The Collector performed Sreemanthan (baby shower) for pregnant women by presenting them with fruits, sweets, bangles, etc.

District Medical and Heath Officer Sugandhini, Deputy DM&HO Jaipal Reddy, and hospital Superintendent Ashok were also present.