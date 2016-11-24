College presents a bleak picture

Difficult proposition: Students attending class by sitting on the floor for lack of benches at the Government Junior College for Girls in Khammam. | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

Government Junior College for Girls in Khammam is devoid of a library, adequate toilets, and furniture

Even as the ambitious plan to provide mid-day meals to Intermediate students in government junior colleges is yet to take off, several State-run junior colleges in the district continue to grapple with infrastructure shortfalls, hampering the academic interests of the students.

The abysmal infrastructure in the Government Junior College for Girls in the heart of the town presents a bleak picture.

The college campus is devoid of a library, adequate toilets, and furniture, besides other requisite facilities. It has just 16 classrooms as against its total student strength of about 1,050.

The government-run junior college mainly caters to the educational needs of students belonging to weaker sections, particularly from rural areas. An overwhelming number, 552 to be precise, are tribal students belonging to various parts of the district and the neighbouring districts.

The infrastructure deficiencies continue to take a heavy toll on teaching-learning pursuits in the college, with the students being compelled to attend the classes in cramped rooms, said Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) district committee president Suresh.

The government should immediately focus on providing the requisite infrastructure in the college to ensure a conductive academic atmosphere and also introduce the assured mid-day meals scheme at the earliest, he demanded.

“Space constraints are so severe that we are compelled to attend classes in cramped rooms packed with a little over 150 students, making it difficult for us to focus on academics,” rued an Intermediate final year student of the HEC group, who wished not to be named.

“We have already sent proposals to the government for sanction of additional classrooms to improve the infrastructure facilities in our institute,” said college principal D. Venkateshwara Rao.

Four classrooms and six toilets are being constructed on the college campus with the funds donated by Ramkumar Goel, a philanthropist, he said.