Collector stresses cashless transactions

In the wake of demonetisation and the Union government stressing on the need for cashless transactions, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar has called upon the powerloom owners and workers to open bank accounts and take up online payment of wages and also for other financial transactions.

At a review meeting with the powerloom workers union leaders, powerloom owners and others in Sircilla town on Tuesday, the Collector said that the powerloom owners should take measures to provide weekly payments to workers through bank accounts only. He said that they would conduct separate meeting to discuss the powerloom weavers wages, working hours, job security, health insurance and procurement of yarn etc.

The weavers have brought to the notice of the Collector about the involvement of Labour Department to oversee the working conditions of powerloom weavers and its allied sectors.

Joint Collector Syed Yasmeen Basha, RDO Shyam Prasad Lal and others were also present.

At another meeting with the principals of various government and private colleges, the Collector told them to educate the student community about the need to open individual bank accounts for cashless transactions in future. He said that the students should be motivated to educate the rural masses to open the bank accounts.