Coaching centres mushroom across Khammam

The School Education Department is focusing its attention on coaching centres that have mushroomed in the town and elsewhere in the district to effectively monitor their functioning and safeguard the interest of job aspirants.

The move was necessitated following the ever-increasing number of coaching centres, many of which have sprung up in busy centres across the town ever since the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) announced a slew of job notifications over a year ago.

Several institutes have launched massive publicity campaigns promising to offer intensive coaching for various recruitment tests and competitive examinations. Many unemployed youth, particularly those from rural areas, have enrolled into these institutes in pursuit of their academic and career goals.

However, several of these coaching institutes continue to operate from congested buildings, depriving the students of basic facilities and conducive atmosphere to gain grasp of the coaching classes. Some of the student unions have made representations to the authorities concerned to rein in the errant coaching centres.

When contacted, District Educational Officer Vijaya Laxmi Bhai said an action plan has been initiated to ascertain the exact number of registered and unregistered coaching centres to make them comply with the stipulated norms.

“We have called a meeting of the Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) here on Friday to chalk out a course of action to streamline the functioning of the coaching centres across the district,” she said.