City to be beggar-free soon

The GHMC along with a voluntary organisation has identified 500 genuine beggars in the last six months as part of an exercise to rehabilitate those who have taken up begging as a profession.

The Amma Nanna orphanage has partnered with the civic body and rehabilitated 50 beggars at their centre in Choutuppal. B. Rammohan, Mayor, GHMC said that they are planning to make Hyderabad beggar-free city, on Monday. The Mayor said that many beggars can be spotted at the traffic signals, bus stops, shopping malls. He said that many were also begging for money as they are involved in drugs and money lending. The Mayor said that through the innovative scheme, the beggars will be provided with food and shelter apart from providing employment and pension to the eligible ones.

Compensation

A sum of Rs 2 lakh was handed over as compensation to the family members of a sanitation worker who died while discharging duties. On August 8, Narasamma was hit by a car at Chandanagar which resulted in her death. The family members of the deceased worker collected the cheque on Monday.

Solid waste management

GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy is part of the six-member expert committee appointed by the Department of Biotechnology, government of India to study waste to energy proposals submitted by various institutions. In response to a call given by the department to give ideas on efficient usage of solid waste management, government departments and research institutions in the country sent their models. The department received a total of 90 proposals.

For evaluation of the proposals, the Department of Biotechnology constituted a six member Expert Committee headed by Dr.Asnani of UMC Global. The GHMC Commissioner, who is in Delhi to participate in the meetings, is in the committee as an ex-officio Member due to his expertise in solid waste management as well as his vast experience in the field of Urban Administration.

Revenue for GHMC

The revenue generated on Monday as a result of taxes and bills was Rs 7.71 crores for the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation). The government has allowed payments of utilities and taxes with the banned notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes till November 24. It has been observed that large number of people are making use of the facility. The property tax collected on Monday was Rs 4.25 crore and LRS was Rs 3.46 crore.