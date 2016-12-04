City rowers at the top of their game

more-in

In the junior nationals held in Kerala, TS wins three gold, two bronze and finishes at the top in medals tally

Rowers from Telangana continue to make an impact at the national level. This time around, in the junior nationals held in Kollam (Kerala), the State won three gold, two bronze and also finished at the top in medals tally in the overall standings.

This is the first time that the State team has won such laurels and in the backdrop of the State finishing first in the Chennai Sub-Junior Nationals earlier this year.

G. Geetanjali bagged a ‘golden double’ in junior women’s single scull and in double scull while the junior women’s four comprising Sita Mahalakshmi, Bharati, Soni, Lakshmi Prasanna settled for bronze.

In men’s pairs event, T. Sunil and D. Sairaju clinched the honours while the junior men’s four of T. Sunil, D. Sairaju, B. Balakrishna and Charan Singh picked the bronze.

A visibly-delighted national coach and Dronacharya Ismail Baig, who cannot be missed by those who go to Hussainsagar lake with his daily rigorous training schedules in the waters, said the creditable show by the State rowers was because of the hard work they had put in.

Bigger goals

“This performance should help them go a long way in setting bigger goals in the days to come. They have proved that they have talent and it’s now a question of continuing with the same passion as they graduate to the senior category. And we must thank the Rowing Federation of India president Rajalaxmi Singh Deo of Hyderabad for support and guidance,” he explained.

“And yes, I hope this is just the beginning and I am sure these rowers will go places if they show the same commitment and sincerity,” he concluded.