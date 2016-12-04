Chilli power rackert: CPI(M) to stage dharna today

more-in

The demand for registration of a case under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the kingpins of the alleged inter-State chilli powder adulteration racket that surfaced in Khammam division recently is gaining momentum.

The alleged racket involving adulteration of chilli powder using residue of chilli seed surfaced in Madhira and other parts of Khammam division following raids by sleuths of the Vigilance and Enforcement wing on a few cold storages in the last one week.

The investigation agencies have stepped up their probe into the cases of seizure of a huge quantity of bags containing adulterated chilli powder in Madhira mandal and residue of chilli seed in Konijerla mandal.

The Madhira circle police registered cases against two cold storages and initiated a detailed probe to unravel the facts.

A delegation of the CPI (M) district leaders has already submitted a memorandum to the district authorities seeking a through inquiry into the alleged chilli powder adulteration racket.

The CPI (M) district committee decided to stage a dharna in front of the Collectorate here on Monday to exert pressure on the government to invoke PD Act against the masterminds of the alleged racket.