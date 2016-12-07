Cashless transaction is not new to him

more-in

While everyone is chanting cashless transactions after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, this man here has been transacting business in cashless mode for the past one and half year.

Veeresham Singitapu is a resident of Vendikol village Pulkal mandal. He is banking correspondent (BC) for Andhra Pradesh Garmeena Vikas Bank (APGVB) and offering services to three villages Vendikol, Venkatakishtapur and Lingampally with a combined strength of 1,300 population. He also doubles up as priest offering services such as getting poojas performed at the homes of villagers. Mr. Veeresham had been using the micro ATM supplied by Zero Mass and now IRIS micro ATMs. He used to debit and credit cash and even transfer cash from one account to another account depending on the request from the customers.

In addition, for the past one year or so he has been collecting charges for photo copies from those who come to his shop. “I am running a photo copying shop in our village and many come to me for that. Often they say that small change is not available. Entering their Aadhaar number linked with bank account I get the consent of the customer by getting the finger impression on the micro- ATM machine and the money will be transferred to my account for the service extended. They will get a message that so and so amount was debited to their account,” Mr Veeresham told The Hindu on Tuesday who came to the Collectorate. He was also collecting charges for his professional service that of a priest. However, this is limited to his village Vendikol only.