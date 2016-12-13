Cash crunch: People’s woes continue

more-in

ONGOLE: There seems to be no end to the woes of the cash-starved people as long queues in front of banks and ATMs continued even after a month of the demonetisation announcement.

Almost all ATMs remained closed in the district, while a few which remained open quickly ran out of cash, forcing the people running from one ATM to another.

Waiting in a serpentine queue for their turn in front of an ATM at the Nellore bus stand centre after three consecutive holidays, a group of people complains that setting aside their daily work they have been standing for hours to get just Rs. 2,000. Besides, they are unable to get change for Rs. 2,000 note from shops and other business establishments in view of shortage of lower denomination notes. “We have deposited whatever cash we had in the form of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. Now, we are struggling to meet our domestic expenses,” they pointed out.

They were perplexed as to how long the banks would take to lift the withdrawal limit of Rs. 24,000 per week and complete recalibration of all ATMs to supply the new notes, they added.

When the common people are unable to get adequate cash, it is unfortunate that high-net-worth individuals were managing wads of newly-printed Rs. 2,000 currency notes, they remarked and referred to seizure of crores of rupees in cash in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ongole and other places during raids by police and IT officials.

The government should fix responsibility on such huge cash coming out of banks in violation of the ceiling for withdrawal brought out by Reserve Bank of India and take stern action against them. Otherwise, the whole exercise of scrapping of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes would go waste with black money hoarders stocking their unaccounted wealth more easily in the form of Rs. 2,000 notes, they opined.

Meanwhile, K.S.B.V.N. Ramanamurthy, Deputy General Manager, Andhra Bank, said public and private sector banks in the district had disbursed over Rs. 500 crore in cash to the public so far.

“We have sufficient cash on hand with the RBI allotting Rs. 69 crore to the banks in the district for this week,” he said.