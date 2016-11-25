Carrying heavier weight on his shoulders

more-in

With no financial aid so far, Shiva Kumar, who finished second best in Mexico World University Weightlifting Championship, struggles to meet his training expenses

From the bylanes of Chikkadapally to Mexico World University Weightlifting Championship, it has been a journey worth remembering for the 26-year-old Yeadula Shiva Kumar. For he is back in the city after finishing second best in the 56 kg weight category (combined effort of 229 kg) and more importantly, he is the lone medallist from India in the meet.

And, if Shiva who took to the sport watching his father, Y. Venugopal, train and compete for Railways, is left wondering what more he has to achieve to get some financial assistance, he may not be faulted. For when he left the city for the University championship, he did not get any financial aid and he is still waiting for the promised Rs. 1.5 lakh incentive for taking part in the above meet.

But Shiva is in no mood to complain. He wants to keep moving ahead as he is now training for the December-end Senior Nationals in Chennai. This second year MBA student of Suprabhat Institute in the city is keen on making it to the Indian team for the next Commonwealth Games for which the selections will be held soon.

“The World University silver is a huge motivation for me. It gave me confidence that I can compete on bigger platforms and dream big,” says Shiva, whose previous best in the national was a fourth place and a gold medal in the All India Inter-University Championship.

Coached by V.N. Rajasekhar at Lal Bahadur Stadium here, Shiva has been struggling to meet the expenses to pursue his passion for the sport for it roughly costs about Rs. 5,000 a month for reasonable training. “Yes, as of now I am dependent on my father’s income. I am confident of giving the results if I get the right kind of support,” he argues. “Yes, for any athlete, the ultimate dream is to represent India in Olympics. It’s not going to be easy for sure. But that doesn’t mean one shouldn’t aim big and work really hard,” says the confident weightlifter, who is the eldest of three brothers in his family.