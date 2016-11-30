Caring for destitute women

more-in

An old age home here has been providing a home to women abandoned by their children

KAMAREDDY: There are at least 25-odd destitute women here who have a home in Sri Sai Charan Old Age Home thanks to the Good Samaritan Byram Sarada Devi Rajanna.

The 60-year-old Sarada Devi has been staying away from her family to live with and take care of destitute women, including some who are mentally and physically challenged. The old age home at Kyasampally on the Kamareddy-Siricilla Road was established in July 2004 on a half acre land given on lease by one Matham Bhadraiah.

Born in Karimanagar, Sarada Devi made her childhood dream of establishing an old age home a reality and has endeared herself to all with her selfless service. Her husband Rajanna, who held a district judge rank in the High Court before retirement, lives in Hyderabad due to health compulsions. The Rs. 5 lakh Rajanna gave from his retirement benefits was promptly spent by Sarada Devi on the home and its residents. Not only her husband but also her children, who are well settled, cooperate with her.

At any point of time there are not less than 25 women, abandoned by their own children or having no one for them, living under her care. Some 25 women died of old age over the last 12 years and Sarada Devi along with other members of the home performed their last rites.

Donations

The home is run on the donations from philanthropists. Local traders and rice millers like Gabbala Balaiah and Chatla Srisailam give away 20 to 24 quintals of fine rice free of cost every year to the home. Likewise, many donors help in their own way. However, drought in the last two years affected the home as donations came down, says Sarada Devi.

“People help us by celebrating their birthdays and marriage days at the home. We manage the expenditure on other days. I have two volunteers, Lakshmi and Srinivas, who are dedicated to the service of the destitute women,” she says.

Appreciating the round-the-clock selfless service of Sarada Devi to the poor women the IIM-D conferred on her the Mahila Gold Medal and a national award in New Delhi on September 30. International Business Council also announced Star of Asia Award which she will be receiving on December 21 in Delhi.