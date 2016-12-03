Carcass of three-year-old tiger found

more-in

Mancherial district Forest officials on Saturday recovered the carcass of a three-year-old male tiger from near Pinnaram in Kotapally mandal. The carcass was found buried in sand after the Forest department received a tipoff owing to the foul smell emanating from the carcass.

According to Mancherial District Forest Officer B. Prabhakar, the tiger was electrocuted a couple of days ago as it came into contact with live wires which poachers from Pinnram, all tribal people, had erected to hunt wild boars. "On seeing the tiger falling prey to the live wires, the poachers got scared and tried to bury the carcass," he told The Hindu.

"The tiger was sighted about 15 days ago near Pangidi Somaram and it had killed a domestic animal. It may have migrated either from Kagaznagar forests or Maharashtra," the DFO said. "We have identified the guilty and will arrest them soon," he said.

In 2011, two tigers were electrocuted on the illegally erected live wire fencing around agriculture fields. A tiger skin was recovered from poachers in Bejjur just a few days ago.