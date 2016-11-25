Can’t even pay wages: ryots

Payment issues: Additional Secretary in Central Government Reddy Subrahmanyam (second from right) listens as a citizen explains the problems arising out of demonetisation at Sangareddy on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

Farmers, SHG members, traders speak up on fallout of demonetisation

ISMAILKHANPET (SANGAREDDY DISTRICT): “We are unable to pay even the wages to labour for the past two weeks as we lack small notes. Further, we do not have enough cash to pay for the wages the second time. What can we do?” asked a farmer K. Narasimha Rama Sharma.

“The primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and cooperative banks not accepting demonetised currency of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 has been creating a problem. It is not right to ban these institutions from accepting the old currency on the grounds of abuse in some states, the Government should have checked the credentials of the each of the cooperatives and permitted them to accept the old notes,” chairman of Ismailkhanpet PACS Balaram says.

These are some of the opinions expressed before Additional Secretary in Central Government Reddy Subrahmanyam who visited the district on Thursday.

He interacted with officials, small traders and labour working at construction sites. Later he visited the village and interacted with the villagers.

“We are unable to get groceries at shops as everyone is getting only Rs. 2000 notes and the shopkeeper was unable to offer change for everyone. For how long do we have to suffer? Why is the government not releasing small notes?” asked Premalatha, a member of Self Help Groups (SHG).

Only big notes

“We are being offered big notes when we go to work and it is taking lot of time to exchange them or deposit them in banks as we are being forced to stand in the line for hours together. We are also not getting works due to lack of small notes,” said Lakshmi of Togarpally.

Some traders said that their business came down to 10 per cent due to the cash flow problem and that they were being forced to offer credit to regular customers.

Electronic payments

Responding to their queries, Mr. Subrahmanyam said that the situation will ease in couple of weeks and already Rs. 500 notes are in circulation. “This is the time to shift to card payment. As many of you are using smart phones download mobile wallet app and make payments. You can pay small amounts like Rs. 10 and Rs. 15 with mobile apps,” he said and stressed the need to create awareness on use of debit cards.

He was accompanied by Collector Manickaraj Kannan, Joint Collector V. Venkateswarlu and others.