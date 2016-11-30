CPI wants middlemen removed from Rythu Bazaars

: Expressing concern over the sorry state of affairs in several Rythu Bazaars across the district, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district committee has sought urgent steps to eliminate the menace of middlemen.

It sought to create a congenial atmosphere for farmers to sell their produce at remunerative prices in those bazaars.

The party district executive committee passed a resolution to this effect at its meeting held here on Wednesday.

The committee wanted the authorities concerned to check the unauthorised use of the premises of the Rythu Bazaars.

The committee adopted various other resolutions demanding immediate steps to alleviate the woes of common man worst affected by demonetisation, deterrent action against the actual culprits behind the adulterated chilli seeds racket and compensation to the farmers hit hard by the fake chilli seed menace.

The meeting passed a separate resolution seeking immediate release of water to the NSP ayacut areas in the district and waiver of water cess arrears.

Party State executive committee member P. Sudarshan Rao, district secretary P. Venkateshwara Rao, district executive committee members N. Nageswara Rao and E. Srikanth among others attended the meeting.