CPI (M) seeks invoking of PD Act

: Taking up cudgels against the menace of adulterated chilli powder and its serious impact on public health, activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised protests in Mudigonda and Madhira towns on Thursday, demanding deterrent action against the masterminds of the dangerous trade.

The Telangana Rythu Sangham and CPI (M) activists staged a rally at Mudigonda denouncing the alleged lack of check on the dangerous trade in various parts of Khammam division.

The rally culminated in a meeting near the Mandal Revenue Office in the town.

Addressing the protesters, party mandal leaders alleged that only petty traders were booked, leaving the kingpins behind this inter-State racket go scot-free. They demanded police of identification of the main culprits behind the racket and booked under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

The party mandal secretary Varaprasad, joint secretary Mallaiah, Telangana Rythu Sangham Mandal president K. Bhaskar Rao and others took part in the protest.

In Madhira, the CPI (M) cadre staged a protest demonstration to press for registration of cases under the PD Act against the culprits. The party mandal secretary Saidulu and town committee president Ramnarsaiah led the protest.