CATCO urges protection of consumer rights

The Confederation Of All Telangana Consumer Organisations (CATCO) urged Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender to strengthen checks on weights and measures (legal metrology), and empower drug inspectors and food security inspectors, among others, on the lines of the police department for the protection of consumer rights.

CATCO chairman N. Srinivas and general secretary A. Balakishan submitted a memorandum to the Minister in Hyderabad on Saturday, a copy of which was released to the media on Sunday. They said 10 out of 12 district consumer forums do not have chairpersons for the disposal of consumer related cases.

Consumer protection committees were not functioning since the last four years. They urged the government to allocate funds for the proper functioning of consumer clubs formed in various educational institutes and the district consumer information centres in all the districts.