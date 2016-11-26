Burglar arrested

The Karimnagar police arrested a habitual property offender when he was moving under suspicious circumstances in Mylaram village of Ganneruvaram mandal, following information given by villagers.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said the accused person, Peddapuram Anand (35), a native of Dacharam village of Bejjanki mandal in Siddipet district, was earlier arrested in eight cases and released on bail in May this year.

After his release, he started committing burglaries again in Karimnagar, Chigurumamidi, and Thimmapur mandals. He also allegedly stole money put in hundis in temples.

After committing the offences, he used to take shelter in isolated hillocks. Following information of a new person moving in the Mylaram village, the police searched the hillock and arrested the accused.