Bootlegger booked under PD Act

The sleuths of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Friday booked an alleged bootlegger of Laxmipuram village in Konijerla mandal under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

According to sources, the Excise Department officials arrested D. Valya of Laxmipuram on charges of brewing illicit liquor in the village, and shifted him to the Central Prison in Warangal.

The officials invoked the provisions of the PD Act against Valya as per the orders of Collector D.S. Lokesh Kumar.