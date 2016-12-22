Boosting self confidence among girls

RECORD FEAT: Girl students from taking part in a Guinness Book of World Records event of largest self defence awareness camp conducted by the police at JN Stadium in Hanamkonda on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Warangal_students taking part in;Warangal_students taking part in -

Warangal Police Commissionerate created a record by organising a massive self defence technique awareness camp for girl children here on Wednesday.

A total of 21,276 girls from various educational institutions took part in the one-hour programme, which was recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Hanamkonda.

The girls were taught different techniques of self defence by experts from Hyderabad.

The chief guest at the function, Director General of Police Anurag Sharma, said that the event was held to create awareness and which was the ideal way of learning self defence techniques.

Positive image

“In this short event you cannot learn the whole thing but this will drive you to learn the art and be safe. You will go back with confidence and strength,” he said. Mr. Sharma appreciated the efforts of Warangal Police in conducting the record-breaking event.

Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said: “Warangal is the second biggest city after Hyderabad in Telangana. It will attract more information technology companies and other institutions if there is safety for women. Hence the police embarked on creating a positive image of the city.”

The girls who learn self defence techniques would remain confident and positive, he opined.

The presence of women IAS officers Amrapali Kata, Sruthi Ojha, Devasena, Preeti Meena apart from Warangal Rural District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil enthused the participants.

They all exhorted the girls to be brave and confident always.

The officials wanted the students to master the self defence techniques as it would go a long way in their lives and help in building happy careers.