Bodies of migrant labourers arrive

Bodies of Mande Sayanna and Kurma Shankar, migrant coolies in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain respectively, who had died of different reasons recently, were brought to their respective villages, Utlur in Kammarpally mandal of the district and Lingaipally in Kamareddy mandal, on Thursday.

Telangana Jagruthi chief and Member of Parliament K. Kavitha made arrangements through her organisation for the arrival of the bodies from the Middle East and also ambulance services to shift them from the Shamshabad Airport. She also provided expenses for funerals, according to the TJ general secretary Naveen Achary.

Sayanna (40), survived by wife Lakshmi, son Bhaskar and daughter Bhagyalakshmi was a farmer in the village. He left for Saudi Arabia four years ago and settled there as a building worker. Last year he had come to the village and spent a few days with his family. He was found dead at his accommodation in the Saudi Arabia three months ago. According to his family sources, vexed at financial burdens he committed suicide by hanging himself there.

Survived by wife Mallavva, sons Hanmanth and Ilaiah and daughter Manjula, Kurma Shankar (48) had gone to Bahrain in search of employment five years ago. Illiterate Shankar used to have a small piece of farm land and was eking out a living working as a coolie when he was at the village. Borrowing money from private lenders he could get a job with the help of some agents in a construction company in Bahrain.

A couple of months ago he sustained injury on his left leg and was admitted in a hospital. Subsequently, the company placed him in the watchman’s job. Meanwhile, much to their dismay, the family members received a call from his company on January 21 that “he was dead”.

Hanmanth told The Hindu that his father did not come back even once after he left for Bahrain. “We are very poor and live believing our arms,” he said while fighting back the tears sitting near his father’s body in the ambulance. He is not able to give exact reasons for the death of Kurma Shankar.