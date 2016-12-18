Bhadradri Balotsav gets off to colourful start

Mesmerising: Students presenting a cultural performance at Bhadradri Balotsav, in Bhadrachalam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bhadradri Balotsav, the two-day annual children’s festival, got off to a colourful start, marked by an impressive array of cultural programmes highlighting the glory and grandeur of India’s rich cultural heritage, in Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

Bhadrachalam MLA Sunnam Rajaiah inaugurated the festival, as Talluri Panchaksharayya Charitable Trust (TPCT) chairman T. Panchaksharayya presided over the ceremony.

The inaugural ceremony saw scintillating dance performances by children from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, besides a host of other States, unveiling India’s distinctive art forms at the BSR Gardens, the venue of the festival.

The annual fete is being jointly organised by the TPCT, Telugu Association of North America (TANA), and Awardee Teachers Association of Telangana, among other organisations.

Bubbling with enthusiasm, children took part in various cultural and literary competitions. One of the highlights of the day’s performances was Perini dance by a group of children, signifying the glorious cultural heritage of the Kakatiya kingdom.

Essay writing competitions were organised on contemporary themes such as ‘strategies for achieving Swachh Bharat’ and ‘the role of government and people in eradicating black money.’

Bhadradri Balotsav vice-chairman B. Shankar Reddy, convener B. Srinivasa Rao, and chief priest of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple P. Jagannadhacharyulu, among others, were also present.