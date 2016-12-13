Benelli motorcycles comes to city

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Italian motorcycles brand Benelli opened its first dealership and showroom of Andhra Pradesh in the city on Tuesday.

The Benelli motorcycles, assembled and sold by DSK Motowheels under the brand DSK Benelli, is targeted at the growing super biking community in the region.

DSK Benelli, AVO Sales and Dealer Development, Krishna Malge said the company aims to sell around 150 motorcycles in the region through the showroom in the coming year.

“We have been selling three to four motorcycles to customers from Andhra Pradesh at our showroom in Hyderabad. With the new showroom here, we aim to reach out to the growing community of super bikers,” he said.

Speaking about growing interest in super bikes among the youth, Mr. Krishna said women riders were also keen on owning and riding such motorcycles, and there will be more of them in future. Mr. Krishna said that DSK will be opening its next showroom in Visakhapatnam.

Vikas Jhabakh of Jhabakh Auto Pvt. Ltd, which owns the dealership, said the staff were given specialised training in sales, service, spare parts and customer service in Vijayawada. Also a wide range of accessories are available at the showroom, he said.

All the six Tornado Naked Tre or TNT motorcycles of Benelli will be sold at the showroom.

The price of the motorcycles ranges from Rs. 1.8 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh depending on the model. Three customers were given their motorcycles on the occasion. The showroom located at Prasadampadu alongside NH5 is 23rd showroom of DSK Benelli in the country.