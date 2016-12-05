Bankers come forward to help farmers open accounts

In order to encourage cashless transactions following the demonetisation of high value currency notes, several banks came together to encourage farmers, traders, and hamalis (porters) open bank accounts at the agricultural marketyard in Karimnagar town on Monday.

Following the directions of Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, the State Bank of India, State Bank of Hyderabad, Andhra Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank came forward to open bank accounts for the farming community and labourers working at the marketyard. The bankers collected their Aadhaar card and photographs for the same.

They also erected posters and signboards informing the people about the importance of opening bank accounts for cashless transactions. The bank account opening mela would continue till December 9.

A bank official said that they would be educating farmers about how to use ATMs and debit cards. The bankers were conducting a similar mela at Jammikunta marketyard as well.