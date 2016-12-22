BSNL launches FTTH with cable operators

more-in

WARANGAL: The BSNL Warangal Telecom District has launched the FTTH (Fibre To The Home) in association with the local cable operators for the first time in the State.

Telangana Circle Chief General Manager L. Anantharam has launched the services in the presence of Principal General Manager K. Narender.

They said the FTTH offers high speed internet services and phone facility to the subscribers. Hitherto services being offered via copper wire would be replaced by optical fibre. The BSNL currently has 10,000 broadband customers and they target to reach one lakh households soon across the district.

The services are being launched in association with the local cable operators. “We guarantee excellent services now. Our personnel will reach instantly as and when there is a complaint of any sort,” Mr. Narender said.

As a promotional offer, the BSNL announced the following tariff — Rs. 645 for 10 mbps for 50 GB and Rs. 1,045 for 20 mbps for 100 GB. Mr. Narender said that from now all bills would be sent only by email. The customers could pay their bills online as well. Director Mahati Communications Surabhi Chandrasekhar, who is associated with the BSNL in offering the FTTH service, said they have opened nine offices and soon another offices would be opened across tri-cities to give connections and to attend to the complaints instantly.