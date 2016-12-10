BJP questions proposal to allocate land to Reliance Group

BJP national executive member Perala Sekhar Rao opposed the State government’s proposal to allocate 1,000-acre land to Reliance Group to set up a university in Hyderabad.

He sought to know who authorised the government to alienate public land to a private company, adding that his party would launch an agitation demanding the government to withdraw the decision.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said Reliance Group would set up a private university and make money. It has nothing to do with public welfare, and the State government should not aid such companies.

Managements of several private educational institutes in the State were ready to establish schools and colleges if the government provides land on subsidised rates. It could benefit a larger section, he opined.

Though the Centre was releasing the funds towards SC/ST/BC and minority scholarships, the State government was diverting them. As much as Rs. 800 crore meant for drought relief were diverted.

“The State government should release a white paper on spending of nearly one lakh crore central funds released to the State so far,” Mr. Rao said.