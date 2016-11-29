BC Study Circle to get new building

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Jogu Ramanna laid the foundation stone for the new building of the BC Study Circle being constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.10 crore, in the town on Monday.

Minister for Roads and Buildings Tummala Nageswara Rao, Khammam MP P. Srinivas Reddy, MLA P. Ajay Kumar, and Collector D.S. Lokesh Kumar were present at the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramanna said the new building would be constructed with all modern amenities to enable students of backward classes attend coaching classes for various job recruitment tests in a conducive atmosphere.

He mooted provision of financial aid to the students of backward classes to study abroad.

Earlier, the Minister reviewed implementation of various afforestation and social forestry programmes with the officials concerned.