BC Commission begins hearing on quota for Muslims

Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman B.S. Ramulu and others receiving representations on quota for Muslims, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Several Muslim organisations presented their views on 12 per cent reservation for backward people in Muslim community on the first day of public hearing on Enhancement of Reservations for Socially and Educationally Backward Communities among Muslims in education and employment.

The public hearing was conducted by the Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes. Representations were also submitted by various BC organisations on the issue.

So far, 12 organisations have presented their representations to the Commission, said Chairman B.S. Ramulu. Mohd. Iftekharuddin, representing the Muslim Reservations Front, Telangana State, said the Sudhir Commission’s report recommending 12 per cent reservation to Muslims should be forwarded to the government immediately for acceptance. He said earlier Commissions such as Sachar Committee, Amitab Kund Committee, justice Dalwa Subramanyam Commission had also revealed the backwardness among Muslims.

He also suggested to the BC Commission to tour all the districts to understand the poor living conditions of the BCs among Muslims.

Mr. Ramulu said that the hearing would continue till December 17 at the BC Commission’s Office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals and organisations can also send their opinions in writing or online or by post before December 19.