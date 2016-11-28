Awareness campaign on cashless transactions

The Labour Department in Adilabad has initiated an awareness campaign through its officials in rural areas on cashless transactions. The officials are interacting with workers and labourers in both the unorganised and organised sectors creating awareness about the need for opening bank accounts.

On Monday, Utnoor Assistant Labour Officer M. Sridhar visited Indervelli mandal headquarters. Monday being the weekly shandy day, he visited shops and other business establishments to talk to the workers.

He dispelled the fear that online transactions were difficult to make. He gave them rudimentary knowledge about banking and the benefits of online transactions.

The labour officer also stressed on the need for health insurance among the workers. He said that health insurance would be beneficial during hospitalisation for serious ailments.