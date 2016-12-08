Australian expert visits ALP

Australian Geotechnical consultant Russel Frith has visited the Singareni Collieries Company Limited Adriyala Longwall Project (ALP) at Ramagundam-3 division in Peddapalli district for studying the strata monitoring in the project.

He is on a visit to the ALP, which is Asia’s biggest longwall project, for studying the support system in Panel-1 and salvage operations, and meshing operation. He would also study the support system requirement for Panel-2 till Friday.

The RG-3 general manager S. Chandrashekhar, ALP project officer B. Veera Reddy, ALP-DGM K. Nageshwar Rao and others accompanied the Australian expert on Thursday.