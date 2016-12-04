Atal Tinkering Lab to be set up at Paramita High School

more-in

Students make herbal sanitiser; school to be sanctioned Rs. 20 lakh under Atal Innovation Mission

The herbal sanitiser made by students of Paramita High School at Mankammathota in Karimnagar town has helped them get the permission for setting up of Atal Tinkering Lab under the Atal Innovation Mission sponsored by NITI Ayog. The sanitiser is made using tulsi, neem, aloe vera, turmeric, nallaram, nagakesara, karanja and other herbal products. It is made keeping in mind the labour community to provide them a safe hand wash before eating at work site.

After four phases of intense screening, only 257 schools have been selected for setting up the Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in the entire country. In Telangana State, only eight schools have been selected which mostly includes Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas while Paramita High School is the only one from Karimnagar district.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, Paramita Educational Institutions chairman E. Prasad Rao said they were proud of being one of the schools selected under the Atal Innovation Mission wherein the Union Government would provide Rs. 20 lakh for establishing modern labs for taking up research-related activities. On the occasion, the school management felicitated students Likitha, Madhumitha and Sharavani and guide teachers Dharmendra and Mallikarjun.