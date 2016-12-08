Assembly session from Dec. 16

more-in

The winter session of Telangana Assembly will be held from December 16.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked the Legislature Secretary S. Rajasadaram to send a note to the Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan requesting him to convene the Assembly.

Sources said the business of the Assembly is likely for 10 days till the month-end. A preparatory meeting for the session, chaired by Mr. Rao, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, Ministers T. Harish Rao, K.T. Rama Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Unlike in the past when the business advisory committee of the Assembly used to meet on the first day of the session, it was decided to hold such a meeting a day before the commencement of the session. The legislature party of TRS will also meet on the same day. A meeting of the Cabinet will be held at the Secretariat on December 10 while the Collectors’ conference will take place at Pragathi Bhavan, the new official bungalow of Mr. Rao, a release said. In view of the Assembly session, the government decided to distribute Christmas clothes to poor Christians like last year on December 18 itself.