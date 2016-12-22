Archakas plan stir again

more-in

The Telangana Archaka Udyoga Sangham is gearing up to re-launch a State-wide agitation to press for its long-pending demands mainly on payment of salaries to archakas and other temple staff through State treasury at par with the administrative staff of the Endowments Department.

The Association, representing archakas and other temple staff, spearheaded an indefinite strike across the State in pursuit of its demands from August 25 to September 4 last year.

It, subsequently, dropped the agitation in September the same year following an assurance reportedly given by the State Government to concede their main demands at the earliest.

The Association held an emergency meeting here on Wednesday and chalked out its future course of action.

It has resolved to hold a hunger strike agitation across the State in the first week of January, 2017, if the State government failed to issue a G.O. for disbursement of salaries to archakas and other temple staff through treasury, by this year end.

The office-bearers and other members of the Telangana Archaka Udyoga Sangham took a pledge at Jalanjaneya Swamy temple here on Wednesday afternoon to undertake a renewed agitation in pursuit of their demands.

The Telangana Archaka and Employees' Joint Action Committee convener G Bhanu Murthy, the Employees Association president Ranga Reddy, the Archaka Sangham district president D Veerabhadra Sarma and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the JAC leaders expressed their resentment over the State government’s alleged failure to implement its assurance given during the indefinite strike by the archakas and other temple staff last year.