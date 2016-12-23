Apple ber fast gaining ground in rain shadow areas

more-in

KHAMMAM: Cultivation of apple ber, a fruit grown in semi-arid regions, is turning out to be an economically viable proposition for farmers in upland areas of the district.

Its drought-resistant properties and distinctive flavour akin to apple and jujube earned it the nickname ‘Telangana Apple’ among the growers. Apple ber is gradually gaining popularity among medium farmers, particularly of the semi-arid areas in the rain-shadow region of Khammam division.

The imported fruit crop first made inroads into Mahabubnagar district over two years ago followed by the upland areas of Khammam and several other districts in the State last year, sources in the Horticulture Department said.

At present, the fruit crop is being cultivated in a little over 25 acres in Kusumanchi and Raghunadhapalem mandals in Khammam division. Some progressive farmers have cultivated the imported variety of fruit crop in the horticultural hub of Aswaraopet mandal and a few other areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

“I have procured Thailand variety apple ber grafts from a nursery at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district and planted them on two acres at Nayakangudem in Kusumanchi mandal around nine months ago,” said K Bhaskar, a farmer of Khammam. “Thanks to improved cultivation methods, my efforts proved successful with each tree bearing a minimum of 10 kg fruits in the first crop itself and I am sure the fruit yield will increase up to 40 to 50 kg per tree in the second crop,” he added.

Collector D S Lokesh Kumar had visited our fruit orchard recently, he recalled. Apple ber is fetching Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg in the local market. There is a huge demand for the fruit owing to its distinctive taste, nutritional values and above all affordability, he explained.

The drought-resistant apple ber needs less water and is ideally suited for the climatic conditions in upland mandals of Tirumalayapalem, Kusumanchi and Vemsur in the district, District Horticulture and Sericulture Officer R. Srinivas Rao said.

The Government is providing subsidy on cultivation of apple ber, he added.