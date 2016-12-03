Anti corruption week from today

more-in

NIZAMABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau will celebrate Anti-Corruption Week starting Saturday in both the districts of Nizamabad and Kamareddy. District Collector N. Satyanarayana will inaugurate the celebrations at Kamareddy, Deputy SP Anti Corruption Bureau M. Narender Reddy said. The Collector will administer the pledge to students and employees asking them to keep themselves away from corrupt practices, the Deputy SP said here on Friday disclosing the details of the week-long programmes. They would participate in the rallies carrying the placards and banners written with slogans on corruption and its ills.

On December 5 an essay writing competitions will be conducted for students of high schools, junior colleges and polytechnic colleges, on the following day the competitions would be held for the students of degree, professional colleges and university. At the valedictory, on December 9, prizes would be given away to those who secured the first, second and third positions in the competitions, he said.

During the week-long programmes pamphlets with anti-corruption slogans and phone numbers of ACB officials concerned including the toll free number would be distributed at Government offices, bus stands, railway stations, municipal offices and cinema theatres. NSS volunteers and NCC cadets would be roped in for the campaign.